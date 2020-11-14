Just Four Days Till GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of December.

GeoPark's next dividend payment will be US$0.021 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.082 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GeoPark stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $8.95. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether GeoPark's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether GeoPark can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. GeoPark's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Luckily it paid out just 5.8% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GPRK Historic Dividend November 14th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. GeoPark reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Unfortunately GeoPark has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has GeoPark got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy GeoPark today.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for GeoPark and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



