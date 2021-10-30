Just Four Days Till FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase FirstEnergy's shares before the 4th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.39 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.56 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that FirstEnergy has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $38.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. FirstEnergy is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether FirstEnergy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 368% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how FirstEnergy intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

While FirstEnergy's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to FirstEnergy's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FE Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at FirstEnergy, with earnings per share up 6.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. FirstEnergy's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy FirstEnergy for the upcoming dividend? FirstEnergy has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about FirstEnergy from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about FirstEnergy's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with FirstEnergy (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

