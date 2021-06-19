Just Four Days Till Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Deswell Industries' shares on or after the 24th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Deswell Industries has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $4.73. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Deswell Industries's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Deswell Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 104% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Deswell Industries does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Deswell Industries's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Deswell Industries to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:DSWL Historic Dividend June 19th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Deswell Industries has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Deswell Industries's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Deswell Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like that Deswell Industries has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Deswell Industries from a dividend perspective.

So while Deswell Industries looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Deswell Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

