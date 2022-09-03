Just Four Days Till Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Becton Dickinson's shares on or after the 8th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.87 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.48 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Becton Dickinson has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $252.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Becton Dickinson's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Becton Dickinson paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (73%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:BDX Historic Dividend September 3rd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Becton Dickinson, with earnings per share up 7.7% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Becton Dickinson has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Becton Dickinson an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Becton Dickinson paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Becton Dickinson from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Becton Dickinson, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Becton Dickinson (including 1 which is significant).

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

