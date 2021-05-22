Just Four Days Till Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Bank of Hawaii's shares before the 27th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.67 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of Hawaii stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $91.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Bank of Hawaii has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of Hawaii paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BOH Historic Dividend May 22nd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Bank of Hawaii earnings per share are up 3.9% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bank of Hawaii has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Bank of Hawaii an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Bank of Hawaii has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you're not too concerned about Bank of Hawaii's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bank of Hawaii that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

