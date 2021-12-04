Just Four Days Till Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Automatic Data Processing's shares before the 9th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Automatic Data Processing stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $229.89. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Automatic Data Processing has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Automatic Data Processing paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (71%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Automatic Data Processing's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ADP Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Automatic Data Processing has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Automatic Data Processing has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Automatic Data Processing worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 59% and 71% respectively. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

