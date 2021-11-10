Just Four Days Till Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Amgen's shares on or after the 15th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.76 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$7.04 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Amgen has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $211.71. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Amgen is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Amgen generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 50% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Amgen's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Amgen's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Amgen has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Amgen an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Amgen has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Amgen, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Amgen you should be aware of.

