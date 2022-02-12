Just Four Days Till 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase 3M's shares before the 17th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 12th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.49 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.96 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, 3M has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of $159.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether 3M can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. 3M is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 58% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:MMM Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see 3M earnings per share are up 4.4% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, 3M has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has 3M got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and 3M paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into 3M, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - 3M has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

