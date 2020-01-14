Just - Evotec Grants MSD Access To J.POD(R) Facility - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Just - Evotec Biologics Inc., wholly owned by Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), has agreed to grant Merck & Co., Inc. access to capacity in the J.POD(R) facility in Redmond, Washington, which is currently under construction. This agreement gives MSD access to manufacturing capacity, which is compatible with the manufacturing platform co-developed by MSD and Just - Evotec Biologics under a previous agreement announced in 2015. The collaboration deal includes an upfront payment of $15 million, and near term milestone payments.

Just - Evotec Biologics is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. J.POD(R) (manufacturing and plant design) is an integral part of Just - Evotec Biologics' J.DESIGN platform that combines data analytics and machine learning.

