Just-Evotec Biologics Gets US Defense Contract For $74 Mln

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVOTF) a drug company, announced on Wednesday that its unit Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. has secured a second contract from the US department of defense for $74 million.

As per the contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will develop monoclonal antibody ("mAb")-based drug product prototypes targeting orthopoxviruses and this will include the process from discovery through the execution of Phase I first-in human ("FIH") clinical trials.

Orthopoxviruses are a group of viruses that includes monkeypox, cowpox, and the eradicated variola virus which is the causative agent of smallpox.

The company said that while vaccines are available for some orthopoxviruses, such as variola and cowpox, there is currently no approved antibody treatment for infections caused by these viruses, and they remain a concern for public health.

The contract was secured by Just - Evotec Biologics from DOD's JPEO-CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies, in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Previously, Just - Evotec Biologics had secured a first contract under the Accelerated Antibodies Program for the development of mAbs against plague in September of last year.

On Monday, shares of Evotec SE closed at $23.6.

