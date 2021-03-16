Just Energy to voluntarily delist shares from TSX

March 16 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas provider Just Energy JE.TO said on Tuesday it had applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Last week, the company had filed for creditor protection in Canada and said it planned to do the same in the United States, citing massive costs from the Texas deep freeze. (https://refini.tv/3vxr916)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

