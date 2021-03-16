US Markets
JE

Just Energy to voluntarily delist shares from TSX

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Electricity and gas provider Just Energy said on Tuesday it had applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

March 16 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas provider Just Energy JE.TO said on Tuesday it had applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Last week, the company had filed for creditor protection in Canada and said it planned to do the same in the United States, citing massive costs from the Texas deep freeze. (https://refini.tv/3vxr916)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular