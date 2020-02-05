Just Energy (JE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Just Energy Group Inc. JE is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 10, before the market opens. This diversified utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 400% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.



Factors at Play



During the fiscal third quarter, Just Energy completed the previously announced sale of Hudson Energy Supply UK Limited (“Hudson UK”) to Shell Energy Retail Limited. This deal helped Just Energy to emphasize on its efforts to streamline the company and focus more on high-margin North American operations. This deal is likely to have positively impacted its performance. The company completed the sale of assets in Georgia and Irish business toward the end of the quarter.



Just Energy’s earnings in to-be-reported quarter are likely to have benefited from cost-saving initiatives undertaken by the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2020 is currently pegged at a loss of 1 cent, while the same for revenues is $564.4 million.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Just Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Just Energy Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Just Energy Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Just Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The AES Corporation AES is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.



