Just Energy (JE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Just Energy (JE) closed at $1.59, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas and electricity retailer had gained 3.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 4.01% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

JE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 106.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $564.35 million, down 22.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -975% and -23.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.03.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

