Just Energy (JE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Just Energy (JE) closed at $1.59, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas and electricity retailer had lost 5.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.23%.

JE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JE to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 106.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $564.35 million, down 22.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -975% and -23.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.17, which means JE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.