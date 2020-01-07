Just Energy (JE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Just Energy (JE) closed the most recent trading day at $1.68, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas and electricity retailer had lost 22.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 106.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $564.35 million, down 22.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion, which would represent changes of -975% and -23.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JE is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, JE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.27, which means JE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.