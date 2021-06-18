Just Energy hopes to recover $100 mln from February freeze costs under Texas bill

US Markets
Just Energy Group Inc said on Friday it expects to recover about $100 million in costs related to a winter storm in February, if the Texas utility commission approves a relief bill financing signed by the state governor.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a House bill providing a mechanism for recovery of certain costs incurred by various parties during the extreme weather event, which sent electricity prices soaring and utilities scrambling to meet a surge in heating demand.

Total electricity charges jumped by about $47 billion during the storm that also knocked out nearly half of the state's power plants.

The Ontario-based electricity and gas provider in March had filed for creditor protection in Canada and the United States, citing massive costs from the cold snap. (https://reut.rs/3q94WVa)

