Just Eat's half-year core result turns to profit, CFO to resign

Updates throughout with details and quotes from statement

July 26 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, Europe's biggest meal delivery company, on Wednesday reported its half-year core earnings swung to a profit and said Chief Financial Officer Brent Wissink would step down in May next year.

The Amsterdam-listed company said Wissink wished "to pursue other opportunities" and the supervisory board would start the process of finding a successor.

Just Eat, which has been cutting costs as it faces pressures to boost profitability, posted adjusted earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 143 million euros ($158 million) in the first half of 2023, against a loss of 134 million a year earlier.

"Ongoing focus on efficiency in Delivery operations as well as general costs saving initiatives were the main reasons for this increase," it said.

The food delivery sector - which had initially boomed from the pandemic stay-at-home economy - is grappling with falling orders as cash-strapped consumers cut spending on non-essentials such as food delivered to their homes, prompting companies to cut costs in a bid to boost profits.

The number of Just Eat's total orders fell 12% to 450 million in the January-June period, from 509 million a year earlier.

The company also reiterated its financial objectives for the full year.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.