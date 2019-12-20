Just Eat's board recommends Takeaway.com's final offer

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Just Eat JE.L backed a final offer from Takeaway.com TKWY.AS and rejected a rival cash bid from Prosus PRX.AS on Friday, saying the combination with Takeaway would create one of the leading online food delivery companies in the world.

Takeaway and Prosus both made increased final bids for the British company on Thursday, with Takeaway's all-share offer trumping Prosus' 800 pence-a-share offer, based on its current share price.

