Just Eat To Partner With McDonald's In The UK, Ireland; Issues Trading Update

(RTTNews) - Just Eat plc (JE.L) announced a nationwide partnership with McDonald's in the UK and Ireland. The partnership, which will be implemented during 2020, will result in Just Eat becoming McDonald's second exclusive delivery partner for McDelivery.

Just Eat plc also stated that 2019 concluded in line with the Board's expectations. The Group confirmed uEBITDA towards the top end and revenue broadly in line with the guidance range. The projected uEBITDA is around 200 million pounds, and revenue is approximately 1.0 billion pounds. UK order growth was 8%, for the fiscal year.

