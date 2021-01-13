Just Eat Takeaway's quarterly orders surge 57% on lockdown boost

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said on Wednesday it had received 57% more orders in the fourth quarter than a year earlier, as strict social distancing rules and work-from-home trends continued to boost online orders.

Adds details on results and sales

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS said on Wednesday it had received 57% more orders in the fourth quarter than a year earlier, as strict social distancing rules and work-from-home trends continued to boost online orders.

Order growth accelerated from a 46% jump in the third quarter, as countries across Europe went back into lockdown due to swelling numbers of coronavirus infections.

Takeaway's orders were up 56% in Germany and 58% in the United Kingdom. Restaurants in the Netherlands delivered 39% more meals through the company's platform.

The company said it expects revenue to have jumped more than 50% in the whole of 2020, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 10%.

The figures were presented on a pro-forma basis, to reflect Takeaway's $7.8 billion takeover of Britain's Just Eat that closed in April 2020.

Just Eat Takeaway will publish its annual results on March 10.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters