Just Eat Takeaway’s Executive Share Transactions Unveiled

October 28, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has disclosed a transaction involving the vesting of 8,754 conditional shares and the sell-to-cover of 4,129 shares by Andrew Kenny, the company’s Managing Director. This transaction took place on Euronext Amsterdam, with the shares being sold at a price of EUR 11.11. Such disclosures are crucial for investors to monitor executive transactions and their potential impact on stock performance.

