Just Eat Takeaway’s Executive Share Transactions Unveiled

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has disclosed a transaction involving the vesting of 8,754 conditional shares and the sell-to-cover of 4,129 shares by Andrew Kenny, the company’s Managing Director. This transaction took place on Euronext Amsterdam, with the shares being sold at a price of EUR 11.11. Such disclosures are crucial for investors to monitor executive transactions and their potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into GB:JET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.