Just Eat Takeaway.com Q3 GTV, Orders Down; Confirms Outlook For FY24, Long Term; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch online food delivery platform, on Wednesday reported a decline in Gross Transactional Value or GTV and orders in its third quarter, mainly reflecting weakness in North America.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect constant currency GTV growth excluding North America in the range of 2 percent to 6 percent year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA of around 450 million euros.

The company also reiterated its long-term target of group adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 5 percent of GTV.

In Amsterdam, the company's shares were losing 4.2 percent in the early morning trading at 11.82 euros.

In its third quarter, Total GTV was 6.34 billion, down 3 percent from last year's 6.53 billion. However, total GTV excluding North America grew 3 percent from last year to 4.16 billion.

In the quarter, total orders fell 6 percent to 211.1 million from last year's 224.2 million. Excluding North America, the drop was 3 percent in orders.

The company noted that Northern Europe and the UK and Ireland continued their positive momentum, and these segments now represent around 60 percent of the Group's total orders.

