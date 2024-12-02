Just Eat Takeaway.com Announces Voting Rights Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has 208,967,756 ordinary shares issued, with 9,359,339 held in treasury, resulting in 199,608,417 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders calculating their stake in the company according to the FCA’s rules.

