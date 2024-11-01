Just Eat Takeaway.com Announces Voting Rights Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with the company’s issued share capital consisting of 208,967,756 ordinary shares, leading to 200,944,384 voting rights after accounting for shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine any changes in their interest under regulatory guidelines.

