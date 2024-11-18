Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Program

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com continues its €150 million share buyback program, repurchasing over 144,000 shares in recent transactions, with a total expenditure of approximately €69.6 million so far. The company, one of the largest global online food delivery platforms, provides weekly updates on the program’s progress. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

