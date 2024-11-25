Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Plan

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com continues its €150 million share buyback programme by repurchasing a total of 228,046 shares across various exchanges, bringing its treasury holdings to over 9 million shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Investors and market enthusiasts can track the weekly progress of the buyback on the company’s website.

