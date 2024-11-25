News & Insights

Stocks

Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Plan

November 25, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Just Eat Takeaway.com continues its €150 million share buyback programme by repurchasing a total of 228,046 shares across various exchanges, bringing its treasury holdings to over 9 million shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Investors and market enthusiasts can track the weekly progress of the buyback on the company’s website.

For further insights into GB:JET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.