Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Plan

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Just Eat Takeaway.com continues its €150 million share buyback programme by repurchasing a total of 228,046 shares across various exchanges, bringing its treasury holdings to over 9 million shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Investors and market enthusiasts can track the weekly progress of the buyback on the company’s website.
For further insights into GB:JET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.