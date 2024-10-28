Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances €150 Million Buyback

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has repurchased over 580,000 shares as part of its €150 million buyback program, bringing its total treasury stock to over 7.5 million shares. The company spent over €56 million on these transactions, reflecting its commitment to enhance shareholder value. Weekly updates on the program’s progress are available on their website.

