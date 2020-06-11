Just Eat Takeaway.com To Acquire Grubhub; All Stock Deal Valued At $7.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) have entered into a merger deal, under which Just Eat Takeaway.com will acquire 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-stock transaction. Grubhub is an online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace in the U.S. The combined Group will become the world's largest online food delivery company outside of China in terms of Gross Merchandise Value and revenues.

Grubhub shareholders will be entitled to receive American depositary receipts representing 0.6710 Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares in exchange for each Grubhub share, representing an implied value of $75.15 for each Grubhub share and implying a total equity consideration of $7.3 billion. Immediately following completion of the deal, Grubhub shareholders are expected to own ADRs representing approximately 30.0% of the combined Group. Just Eat Takeaway.com will introduce an ADR listing in the U.S.

Grubhub features nearly 300,000 restaurants and partners with more than 200,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. On completion of the merger deal, Matt Maloney, CEO and founder of Grubhub, will join the Just Eat Takeaway.com Management Board and will lead the combined Group's businesses across North America.

Just Eat Takeaway.com also issued a current trading update. For April & May 2020, the Group recorded a 41 percent growth in orders. The Group noted that almost all of the markets most significantly affected by the COVID-19 crisis have now recovered to above pre-crisis order levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.