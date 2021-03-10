Just Eat Takeaway.com sees order growth in 2021 after strong 2020

AMSTERDAM, March 10 (Reuters) - European food-ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it expected further growth in 2021 after a surge in online orders during the COVID-19 pandemic helped it meet expectations for full-year earnings.

The company's sales rose 54% to 2.40 billion euros ($2.85 billion) in 2020, in line with analysts' expectations of 2.39 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros, from 217 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average estimated adjusted EBITDA of 230 million euros.

The figures were adjusted to account for Takeaway's $7.8 billion takeover of Britain's Just Eat in April 2020 as if it had owned the company in both years. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;)) Keywords: JUST EAT TAKEAWAY RESULTS/

