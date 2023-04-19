Just Eat Takeaway.com raises 2023 adjusted core profit guidance

April 19, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Laura Lenkiewicz for Reuters

April 19 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS raised its 2023 adjusted core profit outlook on Wednesday, saying it continues to make good progress on Delivery-led operational improvements and is now ahead of plan.

Europe's biggest meal delivery company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 275 million euros ($301.62 million) in 2023. It had in January guided for adjusted EBITDA of 225 million euros.

Furthermore, the company said it expected its gross transaction value (GTV) growth to be in a range of -4% to +2% year-on-year in 2023.

The food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to cut back.

The Dutch-listed firm reported total orders of 227.8 million in a first-quarter trading update, 14% below last year's level, and a GTV of 6.67 billion euros, down by 8% year-on-year.

