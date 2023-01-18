Just Eat Takeaway.com Posts Positive Adj. EBITDA In H2; To Maintain Focus On Profitability

(RTTNews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) reported adjusted EBITDA of approximately 16 million euros for full year 2022 compared to minus 350 million euros, previous year. The Group generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately 150 million euros in second half of 2022, a material improvement from first half of 2022, driven by improved Revenue per Order, Delivery costs per Order and Overheads & Opex.

Full year 2022 Gross Transaction Value or GTV was stable compared with 28.2 billion euros in the prior year, driven by a higher Average Transaction Value and positive FX movements, which offset lower Order volumes.

Just Eat Takeaway.com expects to deliver a positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately 225 million euros in 2023. The long-term objectives for the Group remain unchanged.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.