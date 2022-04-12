US Markets

Just Eat Takeaway.com partners with grocer Ahold in Netherlands

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Tuesday it will partner with supermarket operator Ahold's flagship Dutch Albert Heijn chain to deliver groceries and convenience products.

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Tuesday it will partner with supermarket operator Ahold's AD.AS flagship Dutch Albert Heijn chain to deliver groceries and convenience products.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

While a tie up between the country's biggest food delivery service and its biggest grocer had seemed logical, Ahold also operates its own grocery delivery service, as well as e-commerce site Bol.com, which is more popular than Amazon in the Netherlands.

The companies said the partnership will focus on a smaller range of around 1,200 products, with a focus on fresh produce and convenience products -- items that usually have higher margins.

"Fast grocery" services such as Gorillas, Flink and Getir saw blistering growth in the Netherlands during the coronavirus pandemic.

However in recent months, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and other major cities have imposed bans on new distribution centres, the "dark stores" they rely on, in residential areas.

Ahold and Takeaway said they would target a 30 minute delivery time for orders, slightly longer than the 10 or 15 minutes promised by some of the fast grocery startups.

Takeaway shares, which have lost two-thirds of their value since October 2020, were trading flat at 30.50 euros at 0709 GMT.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular