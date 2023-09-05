Just Eat Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Price Target Decreased by 5.62% to 24.13

The average one-year price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been revised to 24.13 / share. This is an decrease of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 25.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.67% from the latest reported closing price of 12.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Just Eat Takeaway.com. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKWY is 0.09%, a decrease of 30.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 19,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 3,158K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,632K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 25.61% over the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 2,071K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 26.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,620K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 18.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 979K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 32.47% over the last quarter.

