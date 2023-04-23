Just Eat Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Price Target Decreased by 5.19% to 28.57

The average one-year price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been revised to 28.57 / share. This is an decrease of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 30.13 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.30% from the latest reported closing price of 15.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Just Eat Takeaway.com. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKWY is 0.12%, an increase of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 19,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 3,158K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,422K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 25.87% over the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 1,869K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,400K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 18.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 968K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 24.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.