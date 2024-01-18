Just Eat Takeaway to close down its Scoober unit in Paris, around 100 people affected

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS, Europe's biggest meal delivery company, has proposed to close down its Scoober division in Paris, the company said on Thursday, in a move which could impact around 100 people.

The company said that closing down the Scoober operation in Paris formed part of its plans to simplify its delivery operation.

"As part of this process, and in partnering with our social partners, we have proposed to close down our Scoober activity in Paris and transition to a single delivery model which we already predominantly use for delivery operations across the country, subject to consultation," it said.

"Our top priority is to support impacted staff and couriers. We are grateful to our colleagues and couriers who are part of this model in France. There will be no impact to the service provided to partners and customers," it added.

Earlier this week, Just Eat Takeaway said it expected to report 2023 core earnings ahead of its forecast, after it broke even on free cash flow in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Benoit Tessier and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.