Oil
AMZN

Just Eat Takeaway teams up with Amazon in U.S.

Contributor
Elena Vardon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Just Eat Takeaway and Amazon have partnered to give Amazon Prime members access to free deliveries in the Anglo-Dutch meal ordering company's U.S. unit Grubhub app.

July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS and Amazon AMZN.O have partnered to give Amazon Prime members access to free deliveries in the Anglo-Dutch meal ordering company's U.S. unit Grubhub app.

Under the agreement, which automatically renews each year unless terminated by one the parties, Amazon will receive warrants over 2% of Grubhub's fully-diluted common equity.

(Reporting by Elena Vardon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Elena.Vardon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

In The Money: With Rates in, All Eyes on Oil

Jun 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular