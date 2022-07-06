Just Eat Takeaway teams up with Amazon in U.S.

July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS and Amazon AMZN.O have partnered to give Amazon Prime members access to free deliveries in the Anglo-Dutch meal ordering company's U.S. unit Grubhub app.

Under the agreement, which automatically renews each year unless terminated by one the parties, Amazon will receive warrants over 2% of Grubhub's fully-diluted common equity.

(Reporting by Elena Vardon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Elena.Vardon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.