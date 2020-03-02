Just Eat Takeaway takes action against Delivery Hero over stake

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS said on Monday it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero DHER.DE to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking.

German-based Delivery Hero said last month it had entered into an agreement to acquire 8.4 million shares in Just Eat Takeaway for 798 million euros ($881 million), financed by a multi-year equity collar transaction, which included about 400,000 shares it acquired when it sold its German food delivery businesses to Takeway.com last year.

($1 = 0.9055 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.