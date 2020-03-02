Just Eat Takeaway takes action against Delivery Hero over stake

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway said on Monday it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking.

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS said on Monday it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero DHER.DE to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking.

German-based Delivery Hero said last month it had entered into an agreement to acquire 8.4 million shares in Just Eat Takeaway for 798 million euros ($881 million), financed by a multi-year equity collar transaction, which included about 400,000 shares it acquired when it sold its German food delivery businesses to Takeway.com last year.

($1 = 0.9055 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters