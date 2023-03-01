Just Eat Takeaway swings to FY 2022 core profit

March 01, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, Europe's largest meals delivery company, on Tuesday reported a full year core profit of 19 million euros ($20.12 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 19 million euros, compared with a loss of 350 million euros in 2021.

The number was in line with a trading update the company issued on Jan. 18.

