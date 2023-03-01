Just Eat Takeaway swings to FY 2022 core profit

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, Europe's largest meals delivery company, on Tuesday reported a full year core profit of 19 million euros ($20.12 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 19 million euros, compared with a loss of 350 million euros in 2021.

The number was in line with a trading update the company issued on Jan. 18.

($1 = 0.9444 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.