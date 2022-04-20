Just Eat Takeaway scales back 2022 growth expectation as orders fall

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meal delivery company, on Wednesday scaled back its expectations for growth in 2022, as it reported a 1% decline in orders in the first three months of the year.

The company said it now expected "mid-single digit growth" for its Gross Transaction Value (GTV) this year, instead of the "mid teens" predicted last month.

GTV measures the total value of food ordered and delivered.

