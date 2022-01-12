Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Europe's largest meals delivery company, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter order growth of 14% and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022.

In a trading update, the company said it had delivered 273.7 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 240.4 million in the same period a year earlier. Takeaway is due to report full earnings on March 2.

