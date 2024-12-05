Just Eat Takeaway price target raised to 1,832 GBp from 1,602 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY) to 1,832 GBp from 1,602 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
