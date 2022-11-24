Just Eat Takeaway plans 180 job cuts, most in Britain - FD newspaper

Updates with Takeaway reaction

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Online meal ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway NV TKWY.AS plans to cut 180 customer service jobs, mostly in Britain, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

The paper cited an internal memo that Just Eat would close a customer service centre in Borehamwood, and employees would be offered a chance to work instead at Sunderland, some 300 miles (480 km) to the north.

The reorganization was essential and would help the company "on the way to profitability", the paper cited the memo as saying.

In an emailed response, Just Eat did not comment on the accuracy of the FD report or confirm the number of job losses.

"We have made the provisional decision to consolidate all our customer service operations within our new purpose-built centre in Sunderland," the company said.

"We are grateful to all our staff in Borehamwood ... and we are committed to fully supporting all affected staff."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter and Jon Boyle)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.