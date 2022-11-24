Just Eat Takeaway plans 180 job cuts, most in Britain - FD newspaper

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Online meal ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway NV TKWY.AS plans to cut 180 customer service jobs, mostly in Britain, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

Amsterdam-based Takeaway could not immediately be reached for comment. The paper cited an internal memo.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Mark Potter)

