Just Eat Takeaway orders €1.1bn of new paper for flexibility

LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Just Eat Takeaway.com has got a taste for equity-linked, raising €1.1bn from a dual-tranche issue of convertible bonds on Monday night, its third visit , following new paper having picked up €300m from six-year convertible bonds alongside €400m of equity last April.

The trade involved dual tranche CBs, with an upsized €600m from paper maturing in August 2025 and €500m due February 2028. As with a number of tech name equity-linked trades, a post-market close launch was opted for in order to limit the impact on the stock.

There was no specific use of proceeds beyond flexibility to act on strategic opportunities, but the company noted that it has reported three consecutive quarters of order growth acceleration, with further expected this quarter. Just Eat Takeaway.com said that it will invest heavily and continue to prioritise market share over adjusted Ebitda.

It said that other general corporate purposes included payment of transaction costs for the US$7.3bn acquisition of Grubhub and potential funding requirements for its stake in iFood.

Initially sized at €1bn, the trade was covered on indications from a pre-sounding that took place during the day on Monday. Formal coverage came within 45 minutes and investors were advised of the upsize shortly after 8pm in London.

Launched with sizing at €500m, the first tranche came with no coupon and was offered at 101.5%-103.75%, with redemption at 100% for a negative yield-to-maturity of 0.331% to negative 0.816%. The premium range was 40%-45% over a delta placing of approximately 2.1m shares. There is a call from August 2023 subject to a 130% trigger.

The second tranche remained at €500m and offered a coupon of 0.125%-0.625% and a premium of 50%-55%. There is a call from February 2025 subject to a 130% trigger.

The credit assumption was based on outstanding paper, with a five-year CB issued by Takeaway.com in 2019 trading at 225bp and the 2026 paper at 275bp. As a result, the credit assumption on the 2025s was 260bp and 325bp for the 2028s, with borrow available at 40bp. Implied vol was 29.7%-36.4% for the 2025s and 29.9%-36.9% for the 2028s.

Pricing on the delta came at €93.50, a 2.07% discount to the €95.48 Monday close.

On pricing, the 2025s were issued at 101.5% for a negative yield-to-market of 0.331% and premium of 45% for a €135.58 conversion price.

The 2028s priced at a coupon of 0.625% up 55% for a conversion price of €144.93.

The stock has been fairly volatile since the Covid-19 trough last March, although it has largely returned to pre-coronavirus levels and recorded its highest ever close of €109.65 in mid-October. So far in 2021, the shares pushed up to €101.5 in mid-January, fell to €87.72 a few days later and was back up to €95.48 by the Monday close.

Implied vol across both tranches was 30%-37% and priced at 32%, with a bond floor of 90.9% for the 2025s and 85.7% for the 2028s.

The top 15 accounts took about half of each tranche with well over 100 lines in each book.

On Tuesday, the stock opened at €93.90 and was down 2.35% at €93.24 shortly before 1pm in London.

The 2025s were trading around 101%, with the 2028s just above par.

Bank of America, ABN AMRO in association with ODDO, BNP Paribas and ING were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners with Societe Generale. Rothschild advised.

(Reporting by Robert Venes)

((robert.venes@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 20 75428326))