Just Eat Takeaway nears deal to buy Grubhub

June 10 (Reuters) - European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS confirmed on Wednesday it is nearing an all-stock deal to buy Grubhub Inc GRUB.N.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.