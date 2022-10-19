Just Eat Takeaway makes profit in Q3 thanks to cost cuts

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meals delivery company, said on Wednesday it made an underlying profit in the third quarter, sooner than previously forecast, after cutting expenses on delivery costs and operations.

Gross transaction value (GTV), a common measure for e-commerce companies, increased by 6.92 billion euros ($6.8 billion) or 2% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, bringing the nine-month total to 21.11 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0166 euros)

