US Markets
UBER

Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions by 1%

Contributors
Toby Sterling Reuters
Nadine Schimroszik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Just Eat Takeaway.com, the biggest online meals ordering company in Europe, is increasing the commission it charges restaurants for its services by around 1% in most European markets, the company said on Monday.

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, the biggest online meals ordering company in Europe, is increasing the commission it charges restaurants for its services by around 1% in most European markets, the company said on Monday.

"I can confirm that in response to rising inflation and higher operational costs, we are increasing our commission rates for the first time in five years in certain European markets," a spokesperson said.

A notable exception is the British market, where Just Eat competes with Deliveroo ROO.L and Uber's UBER.N Uber Eats.

Just Eat's shares, which are down more than 60% this year, were 3.9% higher at 19.04 euros at 1155 GMT.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats in Germany said the company was "not planning any change in the service fee for restaurants at the moment."

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the company could not comment but expects to later on Monday.

Germany's Delivery Hero DHER.DE, which owns a majority stake in Barcelona-headquartered food delivery company Glovo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Nadine Schimroszik, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular