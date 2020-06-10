Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

Adds background

June 10 (Reuters) - European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy Grubhub Inc GRUB.N in an all-stock deal.

Grubhub was also approached by ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N in May for an all-stock deal.

Uber, however, is now close to exiting the deal, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Experts say consolidation is long overdue in the food-delivery space, where demand is surging, especially as many people stay-at-home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Toby Sterling; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

