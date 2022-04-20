Just Eat Takeaway faces humiliating U.S. exit

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jitse Groen is making an embarrassing M&A round trip. The chief executive of Dutch food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com said he’s considering a full or partial sale of U.S. arm Grubhub, less than one year after buying it for $7.3 billion. It couldn’t come at a worse time.

Buying Grubhub always looked like overreach when Groen closed the takeover in June last year. It is an underdog in the competitive U.S. market, ranking third by market share after DoorDash and Uber Eats. The situation hasn’t changed much since then. As of last month DoorDash still handled over half of the meal deliveries in the United States, and Grubhub’s market share has remained roughly 14%, according to data from Bloomberg Second Measure https://secondmeasure.com/datapoints/food-delivery-services-grubhub-uber-eats-doordash-postmates. Worse, U.S. cities including New York have capped the fee food delivery companies can charge restaurants, making it harder to turn a profit. In 2021, Just Eat Takeaway’s North America business, which also includes the Canadian unit, generated negative EBITDA of 28 million euros.

Investors have punished Groen for his ambition. Shares of Just Eat Takeaway have shed over 70% over the last year, underperforming regional rivals Deliveroo and Delivery Hero. The company is now only worth 6 billion euros. Activist investors such as Cat Rock Capital, which has https://www.justeattakeaway.com/shareholder-information a 5% stake, have been calling for a U.S. selloff.

Yet dropping the U.S. business now will prove tricky. Trustbusters would frown at a deal involving rivals like Uber Eats, or a large technology company like Amazon.com. And, given Just Eat’s struggles and possibly U.S. resistance, global players such as Meituan may be wary of following it into America. That makes it likely that Groen will have to take a big loss. Goldman Sachs analysts reckoned Grubhub could be worth about 3 billion euros in January. Yet since then valuations of delivery groups have fallen, partly due to fears that rising inflation will hurt consumers. Applying a 1.1 times 2021 sales multiple to Grubhub, the average of European peers Deliveroo and Delivery Hero, would spit out an enterprise value of perhaps just under 2 billion euros, according to a Breakingviews estimate.

There may be a silver lining. If Groen can exit the tricky U.S. market, the rest of his business may start to look a little more appetising to a merger partner. Groen’s dealmaking days may just be getting started.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Just Eat Takeaway.com is exploring a sale of Grubhub, the U.S. business it bought for $7.3 billion in 2021, the food delivery company said on April 20.

- Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on a call that the company hired advisers and launched a formal process to explore a sale, but warned there was no certainty that would translate into a transaction. On the same day, the company warned that the gross value of transactions it processed in 2022 would only grow by around 5%, slower than previous guidance of around 15% growth.

- Just Eat Takeaway shares have fallen more than 70% in the past 12 months. The shares of rivals DoorDash, Delivery Hero and Deliveroo are down 26%, 73% and 56% respectively over the same period.

- Just Eat Takeaway shares rose 3.5% by 0756 GMT on April 20.

