Just Eat Takeaway expects underlying profit in second half of year

Just Eat Takeaway, Europe's largest online food ordering and delivery company, said on Tuesday it expects to make an underlying profit in the second half of 2022, sooner than previously forecast.

The company said in a statement it would have positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the second half of the year, compared to an equivalent loss of 134 million euros in the same period of 2021.

